Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

SBLK opened at $31.31 on Monday. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

