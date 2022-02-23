Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,348 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Starbucks by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $884,920,000 after buying an additional 4,390,109 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Starbucks by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after buying an additional 2,629,721 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Starbucks by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,984,000 after buying an additional 2,432,001 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,190 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.90. The stock had a trading volume of 240,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,887,705. The company has a market capitalization of $104.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.95. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $92.36 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

