StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

StepStone Group has a dividend payout ratio of 33.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect StepStone Group to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

Shares of STEP opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.48. StepStone Group has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.96.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.40 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. StepStone Group’s revenue was up 79.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STEP. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,714,000 after purchasing an additional 186,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 107.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 104,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 48.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 49,485 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 42,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 36,578 shares during the last quarter.

STEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

