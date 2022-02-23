STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

STERIS has raised its dividend by 27.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. STERIS has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect STERIS to earn $8.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $229.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 81.92 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS has a 12-month low of $170.36 and a 12-month high of $248.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.10 and its 200-day moving average is $225.39.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that STERIS will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

STE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,469. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in STERIS by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

