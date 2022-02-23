Steve Ming Lo Sells 8,926 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 8,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $67,659.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of REAL traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 202,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $28.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REAL shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on RealReal from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research upgraded RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.
The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.
