Steve Ming Lo Sells 8,926 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 8,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $67,659.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of REAL traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 202,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $28.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28.

Get RealReal alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REAL shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on RealReal from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research upgraded RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REAL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in RealReal by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,700,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after purchasing an additional 151,717 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in RealReal by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in RealReal by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RealReal by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its position in RealReal by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RealReal (Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.