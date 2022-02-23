Steven Madden (SHOO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Steven Madden to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $51.56.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHOO. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.
Steven Madden Company Profile
Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.
