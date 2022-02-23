Steven Madden (SHOO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Steven Madden to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $51.56.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHOO. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 14.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 45,233 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth $1,171,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 302,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,080,000 after acquiring an additional 19,696 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 230,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

