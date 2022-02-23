Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Price Target to $70.00

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.47% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.82. Blackbaud has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,162.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.84 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 13.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,530,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,995,000 after acquiring an additional 293,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Blackbaud by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,182,000 after buying an additional 30,428 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 688,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,398,000 after acquiring an additional 139,372 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Blackbaud by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,244,000 after acquiring an additional 179,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

