Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Price Target to $70.00

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.47% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.82. Blackbaud has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,162.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 13.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,530,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,995,000 after acquiring an additional 293,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Blackbaud by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,182,000 after buying an additional 30,428 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 688,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,398,000 after acquiring an additional 139,372 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Blackbaud by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,244,000 after acquiring an additional 179,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.
Blackbaud Company Profile
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
