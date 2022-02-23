Stock Buyback Program Announced by M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Board

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTB. Citigroup lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.81.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $182.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $128.46 and a 1-year high of $186.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.66.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

