Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Call Options (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,377 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,116% compared to the typical daily volume of 360 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after buying an additional 157,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 42,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

