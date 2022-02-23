StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of CVLY stock opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $213.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, Director John W. Giambalvo bought 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $45,362.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Giambalvo bought 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.71 per share, for a total transaction of $39,403.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,656 shares of company stock valued at $164,933 and sold 2,762 shares valued at $60,272. Corporate insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 55,630 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,399,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

