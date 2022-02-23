StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Euro Tech stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20. Euro Tech has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.81.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLWT. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Euro Tech in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euro Tech in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euro Tech in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Euro Tech by 88.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 82,973 shares during the period. 7.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.