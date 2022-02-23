StockNews.com Downgrades 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) to Hold

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ SRCE opened at $49.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.12. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.85.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). 1st Source had a net margin of 33.40% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that 1st Source will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.14 per share, with a total value of $94,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in 1st Source by 16.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 538,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,018,000 after acquiring an additional 76,200 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 47.3% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 146,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after buying an additional 47,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 30.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 190,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after buying an additional 44,021 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 186.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 35,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at $1,295,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

