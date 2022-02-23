StockNews.com Downgrades 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) to Hold

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
NASDAQ SRCE opened at $49.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.12. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.85.
In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.14 per share, with a total value of $94,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in 1st Source by 16.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 538,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,018,000 after acquiring an additional 76,200 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 47.3% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 146,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after buying an additional 47,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 30.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 190,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after buying an additional 44,021 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 186.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 35,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at $1,295,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About 1st Source
1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.
