StockNews.com Downgrades Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $274.67.

CSL stock opened at $232.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $143.88 and a twelve month high of $250.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $663,945,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,965,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,167,000 after purchasing an additional 51,261 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,010,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $200,783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $192,783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

