StockNews.com Downgrades Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) to Hold

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.67.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.06. 444,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,411. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.29 and a beta of 1.99. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $110.11 and a one year high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 16,116 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2,470.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 75,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,566,000 after acquiring an additional 72,640 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 175.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 19,051 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

