StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Caladrius Biosciences stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. Caladrius Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, Director Steven S. Myers bought 33,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $30,068.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares during the period. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.