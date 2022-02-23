StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FUNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First United from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on First United from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get First United alerts:

Shares of FUNC stock opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $155.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.90. First United has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. First United had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 25.29%. Research analysts anticipate that First United will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First United by 660.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First United in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of First United by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First United by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First United in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

First United Company Profile

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.