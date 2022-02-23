StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 270.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 130.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 49,125 shares in the last quarter. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

