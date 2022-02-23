StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
IEC opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. IEC Electronics has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $17.98.
About IEC Electronics
