StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ MBCN opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. Middlefield Banc has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $152.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.92.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 229.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 21.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

