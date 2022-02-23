StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recro Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ REPH opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. Recro Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 99,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $154,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,790 shares of company stock worth $3,015 and sold 139,398 shares worth $219,267. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REPH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 52.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 11,073 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

