StockNews.com Upgrades CAE (NYSE:CAE) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

CAE has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.67.

NYSE CAE opened at $24.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average is $27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.68. CAE has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $34.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.72 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CAE will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of CAE by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CAE by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CAE by 4,196.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Company Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

