StockNews.com Upgrades Relx (NYSE:RELX) to “Buy”

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

RELX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($37.40) to GBX 2,730 ($37.13) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,500 ($34.00) to GBX 2,600 ($35.36) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Relx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Relx in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,788.00.

Shares of RELX opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. Relx has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average is $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Relx by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 216,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 114,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Relx by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,461 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Relx by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 767,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,462,000 after acquiring an additional 123,030 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Relx by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Relx by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

