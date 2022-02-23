StockNews.com Upgrades Relx (NYSE:RELX) to “Buy”

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
RELX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($37.40) to GBX 2,730 ($37.13) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,500 ($34.00) to GBX 2,600 ($35.36) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Relx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Relx in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,788.00.
Shares of RELX opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. Relx has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average is $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.
About Relx
RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.
