Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $167.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Stratasys updated its FY22 guidance to $0.14-$0.19 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.140-$0.190 EPS.

SSYS stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.29. The stock had a trading volume of 49,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.27. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $42.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 3.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

