Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.140-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$695 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $672.21 million.Stratasys also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.14-$0.19 EPS.

SSYS stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.54. The company had a trading volume of 34,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average of $25.27. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $42.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSYS. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Stratasys from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stratasys from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stratasys has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 22.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 6.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 3.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 15.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 39.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

