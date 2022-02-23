Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.140-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$695 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $672.21 million.Stratasys also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.14-$0.19 EPS.
SSYS stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.54. The company had a trading volume of 34,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average of $25.27. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $42.83.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSYS. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Stratasys from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stratasys from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stratasys has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.67.
About Stratasys (Get Rating)
Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stratasys (SSYS)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.