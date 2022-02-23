Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 48.1% during the third quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 78,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,712,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 100.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 61,375 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth $2,246,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Cummins by 7.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.62.

Shares of CMI traded down $7.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $206.97. 24,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,842. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.38 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.75.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

