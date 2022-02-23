Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.95 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 1.5% of Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,549,000. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $148.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.36.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $228,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 421,634 shares of company stock valued at $58,003,916. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $114.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,619,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.47 and a 200 day moving average of $124.38. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

