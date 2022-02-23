Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ STRM opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 30.22% and a negative net margin of 53.81%.

In other news, Director Kenan Lucas acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRM. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,137,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 112,621 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,595,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 205,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. It solutions includes health information management (HIM), Coding and CDI; evaluator coding analysis platform; financial management; and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

