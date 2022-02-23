Strong (STRONG) Market Cap Reaches $39.58 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Strong has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar. Strong has a total market cap of $39.58 million and $8.76 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can currently be bought for approximately $286.28 or 0.00760399 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042988 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.54 or 0.06957818 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,640.26 or 0.99977125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00047021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00049866 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

