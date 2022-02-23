Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 3.1% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $29,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,083,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $115,861,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Stryker by 139.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,957 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $253.82. 15,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,034. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.27. The stock has a market cap of $95.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $227.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.83.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

