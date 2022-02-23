Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 35 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Marlowe Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 137.0% during the third quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 9,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 311.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,991,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 5,746.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 1,085.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,517.78. 8,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,666. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,053.57 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a market capitalization of $103.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,436.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,373.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,790.29.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

