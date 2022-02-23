Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 490 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,766 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 621,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,236 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,941,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,118,000 after purchasing an additional 22,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 395.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.96. The stock had a trading volume of 27,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,554,099. The firm has a market cap of $168.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.98 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.93 and its 200 day moving average is $98.36.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

