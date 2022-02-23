Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NextCapital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $63,568,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,087,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,132 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 313.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,446,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,646 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,326.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,047,000 after acquiring an additional 732,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.0% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,414,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,392,000 after acquiring an additional 692,794 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.09. 8,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,386,447. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.16 and a 200 day moving average of $51.91. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $52.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

