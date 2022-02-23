Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 5,054 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,054 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LGL Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.44. 206,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,231,879. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.10.

