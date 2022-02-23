Sunlink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sunlink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Sunlink Health Systems stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. Sunlink Health Systems has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $7.62.

About Sunlink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

