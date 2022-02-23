SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.87.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPWR. UBS Group upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on SunPower from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get SunPower alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SunPower by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,725,000 after acquiring an additional 392,908 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SunPower by 7.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,720,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,264,000 after buying an additional 112,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SunPower by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after buying an additional 30,253 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SunPower by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,120,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,393,000 after buying an additional 253,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,127,000. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.09. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. SunPower has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $38.70.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.77 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.