Sunrun (RUN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) recently:

2/19/2022 – Sunrun had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $50.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Sunrun had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Sunrun had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $42.00.

2/15/2022 – Sunrun had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

2/3/2022 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $41.00.

1/24/2022 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $76.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $69.00.

1/7/2022 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $57.00.

RUN traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,712,653. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 2.05. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $20.43 and a one year high of $68.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $26,470.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $329,726.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,136 shares of company stock valued at $954,953. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth $858,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Sunrun by 63.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 12,313 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in Sunrun by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 94,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 47,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sunrun by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

