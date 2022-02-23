Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) PT Lowered to C$12.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$16.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.83.

SPB stock opened at C$11.14 on Tuesday. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$10.85 and a 52-week high of C$16.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

