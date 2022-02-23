Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.29.

Several research firms recently commented on SGRY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

SGRY opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $69.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth $122,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at $238,000.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

