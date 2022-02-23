Switch (SWCH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Switch to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.34.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $659,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,400. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Switch by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 101,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 42,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Switch in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Switch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

