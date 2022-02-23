Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 41.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 97.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at $72,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.69.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

