Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.350-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.850-$7.920 EPS.

SNPS stock opened at $289.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 60.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys has a one year low of $217.69 and a one year high of $377.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $326.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.14.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $385.78.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $3,259,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 457,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,541,000 after purchasing an additional 19,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

