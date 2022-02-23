T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 36,810 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $24,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 615.9% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $394,000. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $1,820,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 50.2% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.82. 26,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,481. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.28 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.77 and a 200 day moving average of $195.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.93%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.64.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,508 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,204. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

