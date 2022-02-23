T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $0.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T2 Biosystems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.55.

T2 Biosystems stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.20.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 162.84% and a negative return on equity of 1,278.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 277.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21,581 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,667,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 983,589 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 38,204 shares during the last quarter. 13.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

