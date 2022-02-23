Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) PT Lowered to $29.00 at BTIG Research

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 111.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TCMD. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.40. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.13. The firm has a market cap of $271.18 million, a PE ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.25.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 20.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 6.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

