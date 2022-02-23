Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 221.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,581,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226,075 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,650,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,189,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,335 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,908,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $994,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,141 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,885,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,160,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,881 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:TSM opened at $118.40 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $107.58 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.35. The firm has a market cap of $614.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.3897 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.11%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

