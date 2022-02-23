Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 59.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total transaction of $128,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.45, for a total value of $288,663.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,302. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $106.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 366.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.52 and a 200-day moving average of $126.32. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.44.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

