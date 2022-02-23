Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Gap Down to $9.38

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.38, but opened at $9.15. Tango Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 286 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45.
About Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)
Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
