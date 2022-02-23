Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Position Lessened by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,653 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV increased its position in Tapestry by 3.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,515 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 15.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.2% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 10,673 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 18,981 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 28,038 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.56. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

