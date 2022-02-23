Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.50

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 5.65 ($0.08), with a volume of 2976088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.13 ($0.08).
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.30. The stock has a market cap of £32.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.92.
About Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI)
