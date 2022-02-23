TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James downgraded TC Energy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.91.

TRP opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.37. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.22. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.708 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in TC Energy by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 192,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,542,000 after buying an additional 18,702 shares during the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 338,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 828,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25,296 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 874,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,248,000 after purchasing an additional 275,131 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,193,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

